Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out again Monday
Doncic (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
The Mavericks ruled out Doncic for the next six games after suffering the right ankle sprain Jan. 26, and Monday's absence will extend that run to seven games. Wednesday's matchup with Sacramento is Dallas' final game before the All-Star break, so the team will likely remain additionally cautious, though coach Rick Carlisle did say Friday they hope Doncic would play in one of the two games this week, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.
