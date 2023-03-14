Doncic (thigh) will remain on the sidelines for Wednesday's game in San Antonio.

Wednesday will be the third straight game on the sidelines for Doncic, and with Kyrie Irving (foot), Christian Wood (foot) and Tim Hardaway (calf) all questionable, it could again be the Jaden Hardy show Wednesday. Doncic's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Lakers, but it's not a great sign that he's still getting ruled out a full 24 hours in advance of tip-off.