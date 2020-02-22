Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out for rest Saturday
Doncic will not play Saturday against the Hawks for rest purposes.
Doncic will get the night off on the second half of a back-to-back set after posting 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in a 122-106 win over the Magic on Friday. In his absence, Jalen Brunson, Delon Wright and J.J. Barea figure to see extra minutes in the backcourt.
