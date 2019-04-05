Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Friday

Doncic (thigh) is out Friday against the Grizzlies.

Doncic apparently didn't feel great after morning shootaround, so the Mavs will opt to keep him on the bench. With Jalen Brunson (rest) also out, Trey Burke should see heavy minutes.

