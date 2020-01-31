Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out next six games

Doncic (ankle) has been ruled out for the next six games, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Doncic rolled his right ankle near the end of Thursday's practice, and it'll cost him his participation in the All-Star Game as well as the next few weeks of game action. Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson figure to see more time at point guard while Doncic is on the mend.