Doncic (heel) will not play Saturday versus the Warriors but could rejoin the team at some point during the five-game road trip, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic won't travel to open the road trip and will miss at least Saturday's contest, and it's entirely possible he will miss more than one contest. News of Doncic rejoining the team at some point during the trip could signal his return to the floor. At this point, the earliest that could happen is Monday in Utah. Spencer Dinwiddie figures to claim the starting point guard job in the interim, with Reggie Bullock, Frank Nitilikina and Josh Green all likely to see more action as well.