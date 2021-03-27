Doncic (back, illness) is out Saturday against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic was initially questionable due to a back injury, but now he's also dealing with a non-COVID illness that will ultimately prevent him from playing. In his absence, Jalen Brunson should draw another start.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable vs. Pelicans•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially out•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Unlikely to play vs. Pacers•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Quiet performance in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Drops 37 points in blowout win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Flirts with double-double in loss•