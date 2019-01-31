Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Thursday vs. Pistons

Doncic (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Pistons, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

As expected, a left ankle injury will prevent the rookie from taking the floor. In the midst of a massive trade -- the Mavericks primarily acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. while giving up Dennis Smith Jr. -- Dallas will be extremely shorthanded Thursday and could have as few as eight active players. In the backcourt, Jalen Brunson and Devin Harris figure to handle point guard duties.