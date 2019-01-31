Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Thursday vs. Pistons
Doncic (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Pistons, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
As expected, a left ankle injury will prevent the rookie from taking the floor. In the midst of a massive trade -- the Mavericks primarily acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. while giving up Dennis Smith Jr. -- Dallas will be extremely shorthanded Thursday and could have as few as eight active players. In the backcourt, Jalen Brunson and Devin Harris figure to handle point guard duties.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Doubtful with ankle injury•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Drops 16 points Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records milestone triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 32 points in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: All-around line in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts first career triple-double•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...