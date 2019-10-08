Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Tuesday

Doncic is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Thunder, and is not expected to play at all, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

For some reason the Mavericks are scheduled for back-to-back preseason games, so there is no surprise that they will opt to ease Doncic into the swing of things. In his absence, the team will go with Delon Wright and Tim Hardaway as the starting backcourt.