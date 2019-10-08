Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Tuesday
Doncic is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Thunder, and is not expected to play at all, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
For some reason the Mavericks are scheduled for back-to-back preseason games, so there is no surprise that they will opt to ease Doncic into the swing of things. In his absence, the team will go with Delon Wright and Tim Hardaway as the starting backcourt.
More News
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.