Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out with ankle injury

Doncic will not play in Saturday's game against the Hawks due to right ankle soreness, per Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Doncic was initially ruled out for rest, but the absence is now attributed to a sore right ankle. The All-Star should be tentatively considered questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

More News
Our Latest Stories