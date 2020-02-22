Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out with ankle injury
Doncic will not play in Saturday's game against the Hawks due to right ankle soreness, per Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Doncic was initially ruled out for rest, but the absence is now attributed to a sore right ankle. The All-Star should be tentatively considered questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
