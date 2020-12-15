Doncic recorded 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Bucks.

Doncic outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo in a preseason battle of MVP candidates, and the Slovenian playmaker continues to show signs of improvement ahead of his third year in The Association. Doncic was one of the best fantasy performers last season and he shouldn't slow down ahead of the upcoming campaign, where he is expected to be a top-notch contributor across all formats once again.