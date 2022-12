Doncic recorded 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 victory over the Timberwolves.

Doncic didn't have his best night from deep, but he managed to lead his team with 25 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field. The star point guard continues to put on a show in December and is now posting 29.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 appearances this month.