Doncic (Achilles) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings but participated in the Mavericks' morning shootaround, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Despite lingering Achilles soreness, Doncic has appeared in five straight and 23 of Dallas' last 24 games. The MVP candidate is trending in the right direction but will likely be a game-time decision Friday. Over his last five starts, Doncic has averaged 29.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 37.6 minutes per game.
