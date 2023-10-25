Doncic (calf) participated in the Mavericks' shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic's participation in shootaround isn't particularly surprising, as he was a full participant at Monday's practice and didn't have any soreness Tuesday. The Mavericks will likely continue to examine the 24-year-old in the hours leading up to Wednesday's regular-season opener, but he certainly appears to be trending in the right direction.