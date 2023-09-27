Doncic said Wednesday that he's not 100 percent due to a thigh injury he suffered during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but he plans to play through the issue during training camp and has some "appointments" upcoming to figure out the severity, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear exactly when Doncic suffered the injury, but he's downplayed the issue since. The MVP candidate was able to get some light scrimmaging in during Wednesday's training camp practice, but he does anticipate being limited moving forward. Fantasy managers should certainly monitor Doncic's situation ahead of their drafts, but for now, it sounds like the superstar point guard has no desire to miss any regular-season action.