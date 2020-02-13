Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Playing, as expected

Doncic (ankle) will play as expected Wednesday against the Kings, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic said after Tuesday's practice he would play, though he was still listed as questionable on the injury report. The 20-year-old missed the last seven games with the ankle injury and will be closely monitored Wednesday, though he won't face a set minutes restriction, per Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News.