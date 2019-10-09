Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Playing Wednesday
Doncic (coach's decision) will play and start during Wednesday's preseason action against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Doncic sat out Tuesday's exhibition contest on the first half of a back-to-back, but he'll get the nod Wednesday. It's possible he sees limited minutes if the Mavericks are committed to keeping him fresh for the regular season.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.