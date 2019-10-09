Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Playing Wednesday

Doncic (coach's decision) will play and start during Wednesday's preseason action against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Doncic sat out Tuesday's exhibition contest on the first half of a back-to-back, but he'll get the nod Wednesday. It's possible he sees limited minutes if the Mavericks are committed to keeping him fresh for the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories