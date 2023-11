Doncic posted 16 points (5-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 loss to the Pelicans.

The Mavericks fell behind early and couldn't claw their way back, so Doncic sat the entire fourth quarter and ended with a season-low 26 minutes. This was Doncic's first real dud of the season, as he came into the contest averaging 32.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.7 minutes per game over his first 10 appearances.