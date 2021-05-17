Doncic totaled 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-5 FT, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Timberwolves.

Doncic only played 21 minutes as the Mavericks were all but locked into the fifth seed. Last year, the 2018 third-overall pick averaged 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists against the Clippers in the playoffs. The Clippers do have a somewhat revamped defense but expect Doncic to still get his during the upcoming rematch. In his last two regular-season matchups with the Clippers, Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 12.5 assists and 2.5 steals on 49.0 percent shooting from the field and 45.5 percent from three.