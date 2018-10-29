Doncic posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Jazz.

He continues to score points, posting his sixth double-digit effort to open the season. While he struggles to add stats in extra categories, Doncic should continually improve moving forward, making this his floor rather than his ceiling.

