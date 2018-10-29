Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Plays well all-around Sunday
Doncic posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Jazz.
He continues to score points, posting his sixth double-digit effort to open the season. While he struggles to add stats in extra categories, Doncic should continually improve moving forward, making this his floor rather than his ceiling.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 22 points in 35 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Provides 21 points in losing effort•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Leads team in scoring with 26 points•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Struggles with shot in debut•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Scores 18 to close out preseason•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Drops 15 in win•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...