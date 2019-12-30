Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Poor shooting effort
Doncic had 19 points (5-14 FG, 0-6 3PT, 9-9 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and six turnovers in 30 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 loss at the Lakers.
Barring the game where he suffered his previous ankle injury, this was the first time Doncic failed to reach the 20-point scoring plateau since Oct. 29. One of the premier fantasy assets in The Association this season, Doncic should remain a must-start player even if he has an off night every now and then.
