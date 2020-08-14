Doncic scored 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding five assists and a steal in only 13 minutes during Thursday's 128-102 loss to the Suns.

Unlike Kristaps Porzingis (heel), Doncic wasn't dealing with a nagging injury and got to suit up for the Mavs' final game before the playoffs, but with nothing on the line, he saw a very light workload. He heads into the postseason averaging a cool 30.0 points, 10.1 boards, 9.7 assists and 2.1 threes through seven games in the Orlando bubble.