Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Pops up on injury report
Doncic is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a lower-back strain, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's unclear when Doncic picked up the injury, but he was still able to practice Tuesday, which bodes well for his chances of taking the court Wednesday. The Mavericks will likely have the rookie test the issue out prior to Wednesday's game before determining his availability, so expect an update closer to tipoff.
