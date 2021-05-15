Doncic had 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over the Raptors.

While Doncic had a rough night from beyond the arc, he made up for it with his passing and rebounding as he posted his second triple-double of the month. Doncic hit seven of 15 three-point attempts against the Pelicans on Wednesday, but outside of that game he's mostly struggled from three-point range over the last two weeks. Prior to Wednesday, he was shooting just 27.7 percent from deep over his last seven games (6.7 3PA/G).