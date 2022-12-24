Doncic logged 50 points (17-30 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 112-106 win over Houston.

Doncic took advantage of a Rockets team that ranks among the worst defensively in the NBA, pouring in a season-high mark in the scoring column en route to a 50-point double-double. The only blemish on his line Friday was a season-high seven turnovers, but those can certainly be forgiven by his scoring output, including six made three-point shots and another near triple-double. Doncic remains one of the premier talents in the NBA and fantasy, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.