Doncic finished with a career-high and Dallas franchise-record 60 points (21-31 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 16-22 FT), 21 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block across 47 minutes in Tuesday's 126-121 overtime win over the Knicks.

Though triple-doubles are nothing new for Doncic, the one he delivered Tuesday was of historic proportions; no player in NBA history had previously eclipsed 60 points, 20 boards and 10 assists in a single game. In addition to the career-high scoring haul, Doncic also set a personal-best mark in rebounds, and he supplemented that production with defensive stats and elite shooting from the field. In points leagues, Doncic is the top-ranked performer on a per-game basis by a wide margin, and he's increased his value in category leagues in 2022-23 compared to previous years thanks to a major improvement in field-goal percentage (career-high 50.6 percent on 22.5 attempts per game).