Doncic tallied 30 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals Thursday in a 115-110 win over the Lakers.

Doncic led the Mavericks in points, boards and dimes in the victory and tied for the team lead in steals. The superstar guard has scored at least 30 points in three straight contests, matching his longest such streak this season. With per-game averages of 28.6 points, 8.7 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals, Doncic ranks among the league's elite performers and is one of fantasy's greatest contributors.