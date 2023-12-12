Doncic finished with 35 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 44 minutes during Monday's 120-113 win over the Grizzlies.

Doncic's contributions as a scorer, rebounder and distributor are par for the course at this point, as he's scored at least 30 points in seven straight games and has averaged 9.4 dimes and 9.0 boards over that span. His stats on defense Monday were a bit out of the ordinary, however, as he notched multiple blocks and steals in the same contest for just the third time this season. All three of those performances have come over his past six games, and if he's able to routinely contribute in those areas while maintaining his status as a nightly triple-double threat, he'll ascend even higher into the stratosphere of the game's most dominant players.