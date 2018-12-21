Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts career-high point total

Doncic generated 32 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five assists, four rebounds and four steals across 31 minutes in the Mavericks' 125-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Doncic's scoring total was a new career high, the latest highlight in what has turned out to be a breakout rookie campaign. The 19-year-old's 50 percent showing from both the field and behind the arc qualified as one of his best shooting efforts of the campaign, and his four swipes were also a new high-water mark for him. Doncic has now scored no fewer than 24 points and as many as Thursday's 32 in four of the last five contests, arguably his best offensive stretch yet.