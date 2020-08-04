Doncic recorded 34 points (12-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 20 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 overtime win over the Kings.
With his performance, Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game. He also became just the 11th player ever to record such a line. Doncic continues to demonstrate why he's considered one of the most promising young players in the league and a strong bet to be a future MVP.
