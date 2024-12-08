Doncic supplied 30 points (9-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 win over the Raptors.

Doncic registered his first triple-double of the season Thursday against the Wizards, and he followed that up with another elite performance Saturday. The superstar guard connected on a season-high six triples and has logged at least two steals for a fourth straight game. Since returning from a five-game absence due to a sprain right wrist, Doncic has averaged 31.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 3.3 steals over 36.5 minutes per contest.