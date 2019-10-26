Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts triple-double in win
Doncic had 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals during Dallas' 123-116 win over New Orleans this Friday.
Doncic followed a 34-point effort in the season with the ninth triple-double of his young career. The second-year guard looked efficient for the second straight game, but also cut down on his turnovers -- he lost the ball just thrice after doing it six times during the season opener. From a fantasy perspective, he should be Dallas' best asset going forward. The Mavericks will face the Trail Blazers this Sunday.
