Doncic compiled 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday''s 115-98 win over the Nets.

The Mavericks shut down James Harden and the Nets in the second half, and Doncic provided the offensive engine to end their losing streak. Doncic can sometimes be turnover-prone, but he kept his mistakes to a minimum and only coughed up the ball once. Overall it was a nice bounce-back game for the All-Stae after an off game against the Sixers.