Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Pours in 35 in loss

Doncic scored a game-high 35 points (12-29 FG, 3-16 3Pt, 8-12 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 loss to the Thunder.

Poor shooting from three-point range aside, Doncic was once again the most dynamic player on the court en route to his 19th double-double of the season. In four games since returning from an ankle injury -- a stretch during which he seems to have tweaked his wrist as well -- the second-year superstar is still averaging 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, 9.0 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.5 steals a game.