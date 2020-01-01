Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Pours in 35 in loss
Doncic scored a game-high 35 points (12-29 FG, 3-16 3Pt, 8-12 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 loss to the Thunder.
Poor shooting from three-point range aside, Doncic was once again the most dynamic player on the court en route to his 19th double-double of the season. In four games since returning from an ankle injury -- a stretch during which he seems to have tweaked his wrist as well -- the second-year superstar is still averaging 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, 9.0 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.5 steals a game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared to play•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Poor shooting effort•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-double trend continues•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impresses in return from injury•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...