Watch Now:

Doncic had 41 points (14-27 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 123-113 win over the Suns.

He fell just short of his 67th career triple-double, instead settling for his 31st double-double of the season and 11th game of 40-plus points. During the Mavs' current seven-game win streak, Doncic is averaging 31.3 points, 10.1 boards, 9.4 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.9 steals while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from long distance.

More News