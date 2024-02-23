Doncic had 41 points (14-27 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 123-113 win over the Suns.

He fell just short of his 67th career triple-double, instead settling for his 31st double-double of the season and 11th game of 40-plus points. During the Mavs' current seven-game win streak, Doncic is averaging 31.3 points, 10.1 boards, 9.4 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.9 steals while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from long distance.