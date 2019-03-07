Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Pours in team-high 31
Doncic registered 31 points (11-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 36 minutes Wednesday against Washington.
Doncic didn't have his best shooting day from beyond the arc, but he did convert on 77.8 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe and tallied his third double-double over the last five games. The 20-year-old is averaging 19.0 points through his first three contests in March and should continue to impress in the scoring and rebounding department going forward.
