Doncic finished with 39 points (16-29 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 victory over the Clippers.

Doncic did a bit of everything for the Mavericks as they took a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Clippers. Although he was his usual productive self, Doncic continues to struggle from the free-throw line, something he certainly needs to rectify moving forward. There are obviously no issues with his ability to run the offense and get his shot whenever he feels like it. However, come crunch time, teams are going to opt to foul him as opposed to letting him have his way on the offensive end. Something that could prove to be the difference should they go deep into the playoffs.