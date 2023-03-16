Doncic (thigh) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, and his status for Friday's game against the Lakers is to be determined, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Both Doncic and Kyrie Irving (foot) fully participated in Thursday's practice, so there's a good chance they'll return Friday. If that's the case, Jaden Hardy and Josh Green will have their roles reduced back to normal while the two elite playmakers take over their duties. Doncic has missed three straight games due to a strained left thigh.