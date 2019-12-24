Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Practices Tuesday
Doncic (ankle) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Doncic has missed the previous four games with a right ankle sprain, but his return for practice is encouraging for his status in the Mavericks' game Thursday against the Spurs. His status is still uncertain, but he could certainly make his return to the court Thursday unless any setbacks occur while practicing.
