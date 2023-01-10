Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Clippers, but he was present at shootaround and participated in a shooting contest, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The extent of Doncic's participation during shootaround is unclear, but it's encouraging to see the MVP candidate testing his ankle ahead of Tuesday's contest. The dynamic point guard was sidelined for Sunday's matchup due to the sore left ankle, but his absence came during the second half of a back-to-back set, which has been customary this season and suggests the issue isn't all that serious. Despite the promising update, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Doncic's availability ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff.