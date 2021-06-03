Doncic (neck) is listed as probable for Game 6 against the Clippers on Friday.

Doncic was also listed as probable for Game 5 before he proceeded to drop 42 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds across 43 minutes in a dismantling of the Clippers. That said, it's safe to assume he will be available once again for Game 6. In the series, the 22-year-old is averaging an absurd 35.0 points on 47.9 percent shooting, 9.4 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 4.8 triples and 1.0 steal per game.