Doncic (neck) is probable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Clippers.

Doncic has been battling a neck injury since he suffered it during Game 3, though he's not at much risk of missing Sunday's crucial Game 7. That said, he's been struggling with his shot over the past three games, shooting just 43.5 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from three and 53.8 percent from the free-throw line.