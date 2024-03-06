Doncic (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
The Mavs will never miss an opportunity to list a player as probable, but the ankle issue has not at all impacted Doncic's play. Managers can expect to get official confirmation on his status closer to Thursday's tip.
