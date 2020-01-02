Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable for Thursday

Doncic (thigh) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Doncic is nursing a bruised thigh but it doesn't sound like the issue will keep him from missing any time. He's averaging 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in four games since returning from an ankle injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories