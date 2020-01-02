Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable for Thursday
Doncic (thigh) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Doncic is nursing a bruised thigh but it doesn't sound like the issue will keep him from missing any time. He's averaging 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in four games since returning from an ankle injury.
