Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable for Tuesday
Doncic (thigh) is expected to play Tuesday against Phoenix, MavStats reports.
Doncic has missed four of the previous five contests with a right thigh bruise. Even though he's listed as probable, he'll be worth keeping an eye on leading up to tipoff, as some teams have continued to list their players as probable only to hold them out of the contest.
