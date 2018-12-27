Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable Friday vs. Pelicans

Doncic is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a right toenail injury.

Doncic emerged from Wednesday's game against the Pelicans with the injury, though still managed to post 21 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes. An update on his status may be provided following morning shootaround, but it would be surprising if he missed time.

