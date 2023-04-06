Doncic is probable for Friday's game against Chicago due to left thigh injury management.

Doncic's thigh injury hasn't appeared to be a significant concern, and he'll likely suit up once again Friday as the Mavericks continue to battle for a spot in the Play-In Tournament. He's posted double-doubles in six of his last eight appearances, averaging 30.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 38.9 minutes per game.