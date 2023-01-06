Doncic is probable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to left ankle soreness.

Doncic snapped his streak of six consecutive games with 30-plus points by posting 23 points in 31 minutes during Thursday's loss to Boston, and he's dealing with an ankle issue following the matchup. However, he doesn't appear to be in significant danger of missing time against New Orleans. Over his last nine appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 37.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.9 steals in 37.3 minutes per game.