Doncic (ankle) is considered probable for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.

Doncic looks set to make his return following a one-game absence in the second contest of a back-to-back set versus Portland. The star point man is averaging 31.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists over 40.6 minutes per game in January and will likely be called on for a heavy workload again with McKinley Wright (foot) set to sit Wednesday.