Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable Wednesday vs. Jazz
Doncic is probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a sprained right ankle, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Doncic likely picked up the injury during Tuesday's game against the Wizards, where he posted 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes. He's expected to play Wednesday, but an official confirmation of his availability may arrive closer to tipoff.
